Evacuations Ordered In Minnesota Town After Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Bursts Into Flames

- A freight train derailed in a fiery crash near a small town in Minnesota early Thursday, forcing residents to evacuate as a precaution, officials said.The incident was reported at around 1 a.m. CT. Multiple tankers of a train operated by BNSF Railway derailed and caught fire on the western edge of Raymond, a town in Minnesota's southwestern Kandiyohi County that has a population of less than 800. The tankers were carrying "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid," according to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. #Breaking #News #derailment #minnesota





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7





Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7





UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos



