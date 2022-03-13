© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cult church and the dangers of bestowing powers upon yourself, instead of giving God the glory!
Follow
2
Share
Report
35 views • March 13, 2022
In this video along with current events pointing to the soon return of the Lord this year; I have a little story to tell about a dark church and the dangers of building one's self up instead of giving the glory to God.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.