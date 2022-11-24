Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA LAIBOW MD RALPH FUCETOLA JD AND GUEST LISA MIRON JD LLB, LLM, Hns.B.Sc. - 24TH NOV 2022
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published Thursday

"It's the great spend. Followed by the great inflation. Followed by the great interest rates. Followed by the great loss of discretionary spending. Followed by the great shut down of businesses. Followed by the great layoffs of service industry employees. Followed by the great rent defaults. Followed by the great loss of our economic engine. Followed by the great mortgage default. Followed by the great homelessness poverty and hunger. By those who participated in the economy and raised their families minding their own business. So. What do you think? Anyone think Klaus was writing fiction for our entertainment is in the great denial."

Lisa Miron. LLB, LLM, Hns.B.Sc.


http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/screw-the-who

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/pandemic-of-the-vaxxinated

http://reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf





Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

