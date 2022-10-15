Pfizer did not study transmission: Dr. Paul E. Alexander w/ Fmr. Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon

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(October 13, 2022) Dr.
Mike Yeadon and Dr. Paul Elias Alexander discuss
Pfizer's admission that they did not study or test transmission of
the COVID gene injection. Dr. Mike Yeadon is now convinced almost everything we were officially told concerning COVID and the pandemic was lies.
Substack (Alexander COVID News): https://palexander.substack.com/
Dr. Paul E. Alexander on Rumble:https://rumble.com/v1o00py-pfizer-did-not-look-at-transmission-dr.-mike-yeadon-on-the-failure-of-the-p.html