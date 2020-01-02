The SDA Deception About The Mark of the Beast (666)

The Mark of the Beast according to all Seventh Day Adventists is doing anything holy on Sundays rather than having anything to do with what the prophecy from The Book of Revelation really says, which is that the Mark of the Beast is for buying and selling. With the reality of an RFID human implantable microchip being marketed and sold in the thousands today, members of the SDA church are being forced to choose between holding onto their central doctrine or changing to conform to the truth. Although many SDA's are now saying that they would object to taking an RFID chip, this video explores the likelihood that they will conform if they choose to hold on to their perverted Sunday Law doctrine, while refusing to consider that microchip implants for buying and selling are the actual Mark of the Beast. How about you? Will you take the Mark of the Beast?