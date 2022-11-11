Create New Account
Iraqi media - Israel Attacks Oil Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil to Lebanon through Syria - 110922 English
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video from "Moses Jones", with their description from November 9th. I will add this first, not written. It appears that drones were used. 

Iraqi media: Israel attacks tankers carrying Iranian oil to Lebanon through Syria. If you like the video, don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to our Youtube channel and turn on the NOTIFICATION bell, my beautiful followers.

Another source of the article:  https://www.iraqinews.com/iraq/air-raid-targets-iraqi-oil-tanker-trucks-near-iraqi-syrian-borders/





