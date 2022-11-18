Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Answers for our Time" with host Jessica Knock and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon
103 views
channel image
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published 10 days ago |

Dr. Pidgeon and Jessica discuss the magnificent story of Yoceph and Acenath's (Joseph and Asenath) relationship. Their relationship is first mentioned only twice in Genesis 41:45: Potiy Phera, priest of On wants to give his daughter Acenath as a wife to Yoceph and again mentioned in Genesis 41:50: that before the years of famine, Yoceph had two sons with Acenath.

Also known as "The Prayer of Acenath." This is anything but a love story, rather its about the power of prayer, full surrender, confession and casting away idols of life and transformation.

For a free download of "Yoceph V' Acenath" go to: https://www.cepher.net/downloads.aspx

Our main and alternative uncensored platform. From the homepage on menu tab > go to "Live Stream" Please subscribe to the above channel for all programme updates and notifications.  www.eatinwildhoneyandlocusts.co.uk

Keywords
tribulationconfessionpower of prayerfull surrenderstephen pidgeonjessica knockcepher publishingyoceph v acenath

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket