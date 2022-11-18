"Answers for our Time" with host Jessica Knock and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

Dr. Pidgeon and Jessica discuss the magnificent story of Yoceph and Acenath's (Joseph and Asenath) relationship. Their relationship is first mentioned only twice in Genesis 41:45: Potiy Phera, priest of On wants to give his daughter Acenath as a wife to Yoceph and again mentioned in Genesis 41:50: that before the years of famine, Yoceph had two sons with Acenath.

Also known as "The Prayer of Acenath." This is anything but a love story, rather its about the power of prayer, full surrender, confession and casting away idols of life and transformation.

