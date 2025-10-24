A- WITTEN ON MY HEART

A-WRITTEN ON MY HEART





My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

Even though we're so far apart

My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

'Cause your name is a-written on my heart





My heart was a -breakin' my voice was a-shakin'

The day we had to say goodbye

Oh how I cried my baby blue eyes

The day you left this world behind





Fly away bluebird

Take this message to her heart

Fly fly away my blue bluebird

Baby blue one day I'll be where you are





'Cause I love ya I love ya I love you

My blue baby blue

I love ya I love ya I love you

One day I'll be comin' home to you





My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

Even though we're so far apart

My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

'Cause your name is a-written on my heart





Bluebells bloomin' on the mountainside

Watered by the tears I cry

Every night I'm a-prayin' to the good Lord up above

That He will send you all my love





Fly away bluebird

Beyond that big blue Montana sky

Fly fly away my blue bluebird

Baby blue come for me when it's my time





'Cause I love ya I love ya I love you

My blue baby blue

I love ya I love ya I love you

With a heart that's forever true





My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

Even though we're so far apart

My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

'Cause your name is a-written on my heart





I know we'll be together again someday

I just don't know exactly how or when

But I'm a hopin' and I'm a-prayin'

That love will find a way

So wait for me 'til then





'N fly away bluebird

To the one who was the song in my heart

Fly fly away my blue bluebird

Baby blue one day I'll be where you are

'Cause I love ya I love ya I love you

My blue baby blue

I love ya I love ya I love you

One day I'll be comin' home to you





My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

Even though we're so far apart

My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

'Cause your name is a-written on my heart





Givin' thanks to the Saviour singin' praise to God

We'll meet in that heaven up above

We'll shout for joy in the presence of the Lord

In the wonder of His perfect love





Fly away bluebird

Beyond that big blue Montana sky

Fly fly away my blue bluebird

Baby blue come for me when it's my time





"cause I love ya I love ya I love you

My blue baby blue

I love ya I love ya I love you

With a heart that's forever true





My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

Even though we're so far apart

My blue baby blue

I'm still in love with you

'Cause your name is a-written on my heart

'Cause your name is a-written on my heart





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2025