A- WITTEN ON MY HEART

A-WRITTEN ON MY HEART
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
Even though we're so far apart
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
'Cause your name is a-written on my heart
My heart was a -breakin' my voice was a-shakin'
The day we had to say goodbye
Oh how I cried my baby blue eyes
The day you left this world behind
Fly away bluebird
Take this message to her heart
Fly fly away my blue bluebird
Baby blue one day I'll be where you are
'Cause I love ya I love ya I love you
My blue baby blue
I love ya I love ya I love you
One day I'll be comin' home to you
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
Even though we're so far apart
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
'Cause your name is a-written on my heart
Bluebells bloomin' on the mountainside
Watered by the tears I cry
Every night I'm a-prayin' to the good Lord up above
That He will send you all my love
Fly away bluebird
Beyond that big blue Montana sky
Fly fly away my blue bluebird
Baby blue come for me when it's my time
'Cause I love ya I love ya I love you
My blue baby blue
I love ya I love ya I love you
With a heart that's forever true
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
Even though we're so far apart
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
'Cause your name is a-written on my heart
I know we'll be together again someday
I just don't know exactly how or when
But I'm a hopin' and I'm a-prayin'
That love will find a way
So wait for me 'til then
'N fly away bluebird
To the one who was the song in my heart
Fly fly away my blue bluebird
Baby blue one day I'll be where you are
'Cause I love ya I love ya I love you
My blue baby blue
I love ya I love ya I love you
One day I'll be comin' home to you
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
Even though we're so far apart
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
'Cause your name is a-written on my heart
Givin' thanks to the Saviour singin' praise to God
We'll meet in that heaven up above
We'll shout for joy in the presence of the Lord
In the wonder of His perfect love
Fly away bluebird
Beyond that big blue Montana sky
Fly fly away my blue bluebird
Baby blue come for me when it's my time
"cause I love ya I love ya I love you
My blue baby blue
I love ya I love ya I love you
With a heart that's forever true
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
Even though we're so far apart
My blue baby blue
I'm still in love with you
'Cause your name is a-written on my heart
'Cause your name is a-written on my heart
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2025