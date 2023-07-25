THE GOOD PEOPLE

Create New Account
You noticed my NIKE hat? Remember, the corporate logos I wear are meant to be ironic. NIKE executives want a race war. All rich people want a race war. "Divide and conquer" preoccupies their every thought.

Civilization cannot exist without a thriving middle class. FACT!

The Republicans believe virtue resides with the wealthy. Wrong.

The Democrats believe virtue resides with the poor. Wrong.

The vast majority of good people reside within the middle class. In this video I talk about that truth. And why the only people who can rescue civilization are middle class folk who are engaged citizens. Rich people and poor people produce the same thing: suffering. When people in those groups join the middle class, they produce goods and services which lift all boats.

