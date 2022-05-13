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Del Bigtree Disappointed In Trump’s C-19 Jab Promoting
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503 views • May 13, 2022
See the full interview at https://jeff4justice.locals.com/post/2130030/del-bigtree-disappointed-in-trump-s-c-19-jab-promoting • Talk show host Del Bigtree of The HighWire (https://thehighwire.com) addresses his feelings about former President Trump promoting C-19 jabs. He also shares his thoughts on the political system, targeting C-19 jab critics, and lack of major celebrities speaking up about mandates
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Jeff4Justice, Jeff 4 Justice, politics, independent media, indie media, news, real news, indie news, independent news, journalism, indie journalism, independent journalism, commentary, political commentary, interview, political interview, Del Bigtree, The HighWire, HighWire, covid vaccine, c19 vaccine, c19 jab, jab, equality, discrimination, LGBT, mandate, icandecide, i can decide, ICAN, Informed Consent Action Network
Thank you for watching.
💬 Comment
Please share your reaction in the comments section. I do my best to reply back.
🔗 Share On Social Media
Please share this video link on your social media. I am an entirely self-funded independent media creator with no funds for advertising. By sharing the link, you help me achieve more visibility.
💻 My Social Media Presence
At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
📬 Email List
At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for my Jeff 4 Justice email list. Rest assured I limit the number of emails I send out to a reasonable amount of 1-2 per month.
🔔 Notifications
Please click on the bell to get notified of my new videos
👍 Free Ways To Support This Channel
If you enjoy this channel, here's some options of how you can show some love:
• Please "thumbs up"
• Please click the subscribe button
• Please share this video on your social media pages
🎥 To view this video in the best possible visual quality, on the bottom right-hand side of any video, click on the gear icon and select "Quality" and then select "720p" or "1080p." If the 720p or 1080p options do not appear then that means the video is still processing. If that occurs, please wait a little while and then refresh your web browser. The 720p or 1080p option should then become available soon after.
▀ This Is An Original Video By Jeff 4 Justice
Keywords:
#independentmedia
#Jeff4Justice
#DelBigtree
Keywords:
#news
#politics
#realnews
#journalism
#indienews
#indiemedia
#indiejournalism
#independentnews
#independentjournalism
#interview
#politicalinterview
#jab
#ICAN
#LGBT
#c19jab
#equality
#mandate
#HighWire
#DelBigtree
#icandecide
#c19vaccine
#covidvaccine
#discrimination
#TheHighWire
#InformedConsentActionNetwork
#unvaccinated
#allyofunvaccinated
#nomandates
#nomandatesUSA
#nolockdowns
allyofunvaccinated, nomandates, nomandatesUSA, nolockdowns, unvaccinated, ally of unvaccinated, no mandates, nomandates USA no lockdowns
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