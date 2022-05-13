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Del Bigtree Disappointed In Trump’s C-19 Jab Promoting
Jeff 4 Justice
Jeff 4 Justice
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503 views • May 13, 2022
See the full interview at https://jeff4justice.locals.com/post/2130030/del-bigtree-disappointed-in-trump-s-c-19-jab-promoting • Talk show host Del Bigtree of The HighWire (https://thehighwire.com) addresses his feelings about former President Trump promoting C-19 jabs. He also shares his thoughts on the political system, targeting C-19 jab critics, and lack of major celebrities speaking up about mandates

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