What's Really Going On in 2020? - Part 2

Hospitals are deserted not packed. We are being told they are over crowded and in need of medical equipment and more rooms. Ships have been positioned on either side of the country for the overflow of patients that cannot be treated in our overwhelmed medical facilities on land. ARE YOU SERIOUS?We have the elite in our armed forces hidden away in bunkers to avoid "getting sick", we're moving military equipment all over the country, and calling up to one million reservist back to active duty and for what? The media is clearly lying about the mass panic at our medical facilities so what is going on?I believe we have potentially reached the end, and Jesus is literally our only hope. Life will never go back to the way it was, they have us right where they want us and they will not miss this opportunity to get their "one world everything". Christian and Truther YouTube channels are getting ready to disappear. They are currently being targeted, searched out, and marked for deletion by bots that leave random positive comments, usually just a few words and most of the time there are two comments back to back. The mark of the beast is here and just waiting for implementation. If you listen to nothing else please listen to this. Those who take it can no longer be saved and will spend eternity in hell. That is one choice you can't unmake.Do not fear brothers and sisters, we are almost home. We are not in darkness and we can see that day approaching!"For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober."1 Thessalonians 5:2-8Please feel free to share, download, or mirror this video or any videos on this channel! God Bless!TPC-----------How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"Getting saved is the easiest and most important thing you can do :) You just have to come to the knowledge that you (like everyone else on earth) are a sinner in need of salvation or we would spend eternity in Hell. Salvation is not something we could ever attain on our own, that is why Jesus came to this earth and paid the ultimate price for our sins by allowing himself to be sacrificed for all mankind so through him we can be saved. Jesus led a sinless life and by doing so was able to take all of humanities sins they would ever commit on himself making one sacrifice that covered all sin.To be saved you have to say a prayer something like this (and most importantly mean it because God reads your heart). Say "God I know I am a sinner. I know that because of my sin Jesus came to this earth and died for me making atonement for all the sins I would ever commit. I believe Jesus died on that cross and raised from the dead three days later conquering death and making a way for me to be saved by taking my sins upon himself. I pray Lord that you save me and come into my heart and life allowing me to be born again through Jesus, living in this world but no longer being of this world. Thank you Lord for saving my soul please lead me, guide me, and direct me all the remaining days of my life. In Jesus name, Amen."John 3:3 (KJV) 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.Romans 5:8 (KJV) 8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.Romans 10:9-10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.Romans 10:13 (KJV) 13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.John 3:16-17 (KJV) 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.