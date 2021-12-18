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Pastor Issues Challenge: Amid Job Loss, Lockdowns-God Is Working!
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20 views • December 18, 2021
Pastor Mike of Canada joins the Stew Peters Show to share the miracles happening in Canada and to offer encouragement to those who have lost everything due to vaxx mandates and lockdowns. Pastor Mike also issues a challenge to Stew's viewers in this exclusive segment with a Jesus-loving champion spreading the Gospel in Canada.
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Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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