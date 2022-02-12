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Passionate Cop Calls Out the Ottawa Police Chief, the Mayor, the Premier and Justin Castro
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270 views • February 12, 2022
I found this video on Twitter last night of a very passionate police officer (not sure from where in Canada), but he basically tells it like it is and calls out mainly two people the buffoon Ottawa police chief and the worst Prime Minister in Canada' history who has really shown his true Communist colors in the past two years - Justin 'Fidel Castro' Trudeau.
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