Joe Oltmann Untamed | Host Patrick | Trump’s Counter-Revolution Hits, Commies Melt Down | 01.29.26

Joe’s out today, so Patrick is stepping in to host and bring you the raw, unfiltered truth. Things are moving FAST. Trump's counter-revolution is hitting on all fronts, and the communists are losing their minds. We’re diving deep into the FBI raid on Fulton County, Georgia, where they finally seized those 2020 ballots after months of stonewalling by Democrat officials. Commissioner Mo Ivory was live-streaming in full panic mode, and Chairman Rob Pitts admitted the records are now out of their control. Why fight so hard to hide them? We know why.

We’ll break down Trump’s Truth Social post exposing the timeline, Senator Tubberville dropping bombs on Benny Johnson, and how this ties right into Eric Coomer’s deposition fallout. Plus, Border Czar Tom Homan just confirmed Minnesota county jails WILL NOW notify ICE, no more sanctuary shield for criminal illegal aliens. Stephen Miller reminded us this chaos stems from the single greatest fraud operation in U.S. history. And don’t miss the Minnesota federal judge who’s a donor and volunteer for a pro-illegal alien group judiciary corruption exposed.

We’re calling out Communist Derangement Syndrome head-on: trans activists in Colorado parking lots, abortion radicals wishing sexual violence on pro-lifers, NYC’s new mayor stacking his team with comrades, and the endless celebration of violence when their narrative cracks. The messaging is brainwashing, but the pushback is real. Tune in today We’’ll be live, keeping it straight and hard-hitting.





