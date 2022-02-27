THIS IS A CALL FOR A GRAND JURY!



Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Topic: Oregon Grand Jury 02222022

Time: Feb 22, 2022 12:00 PM Pacific Time



Article I. Section 1.

Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly is calling a Grand Jury from our jury pool and is the only lawful Court on Oregon, having formed an Article III/Amendment VII Court.



We will be asking for your vote on the following item of specific claims.

We will read the names attached to this meeting after which we will take your vote.



Named and Unnamed co-conspirators, all persons employed by the Oregon Health Authority aka OHA, those that voted, signed, implemented and/or acquiesced to; any and all issues connected with Covid 19.

Enabling or assisting in bringing it into existence or signed on to support and in any way enabled this unconstitutional destroyer of our unalienable rights, due process violations and fraud upon the people to exist.



Specific claims against those people identified here by names they are known by and in their official capacity, is herein attached.

Others may be named at a future date.