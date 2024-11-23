© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Current Military Analysis 11-22-24 lotfyzakaria
نتنياهو تحت الحصار والاقامة الجبرية في اسرائيل بعد امر اعتقال الجنائية الدولية وعاجزعن اداء مهامه
Netanyahu is under siege and house arrest in Israel after an international criminal arrest warrant and is unable to perform his duties.