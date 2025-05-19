Cari Cari’s Stephanie Widmer - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 570

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Stephanie Widmer, of the indie rock band, Cari Cari, shows off the gear that she uses onstage, while on their 2025 North American tour. Cari Cari is currently supporting their newest album, One More Trip Around The Sun.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Jaw Harps - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/gOr30B
Cowbell - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLm1M5
Shaker - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L9Kky
Tambourine - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra05MR
Korg Monologue Synth - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je5qb5
Roland SP-404MKII Sampler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POA5xY
Boss RC-500 Loop Station - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOkx6N
Radial Voco-Loco - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOLEgZ
Lewitt Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19g4xd
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 17, 2025
Location - The Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Didgeridoo
01:30 Synth
03:02 Pedalboard
04:18 Jaw Harp
04:51 Microphone
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
