Cari Cari’s Stephanie Widmer - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 570

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Stephanie Widmer, of the indie rock band, Cari Cari, shows off the gear that she uses onstage, while on their 2025 North American tour. Cari Cari is currently supporting their newest album, One More Trip Around The Sun.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Jaw Harps - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/gOr30B

Cowbell - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLm1M5

Shaker - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L9Kky

Tambourine - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra05MR

Korg Monologue Synth - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je5qb5

Roland SP-404MKII Sampler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POA5xY

Boss RC-500 Loop Station - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOkx6N

Radial Voco-Loco - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOLEgZ

Lewitt Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19g4xd





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 17, 2025

Location - The Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Didgeridoo

01:30 Synth

03:02 Pedalboard

04:18 Jaw Harp

04:51 Microphone





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





