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Is Madness Always a Mental Illness? - Nietzsche and the Divine Mania
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2 views • June 17, 2021
Is Madness Always a Mental Illness? - Nietzsche and the Divine Mania
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-madness-always-a-mental-illness:e?r=8cPW5WCnjQXZaV97JGh4pjTemiWLv35J
Academy of Ideas: https://academyofideas.com/2021/06/is-madness-always-a-mental-illness-nietzsche-and-the-divine-mania/
Odysee: @academyofideas https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Referring to the individual who descends into the depths of the mind, Nietzsche wrote:
“He enters a labyrinth, and multiplies a thousandfold the dangers that life in itself brings with it – of which not the least is that nobody can see how and where he loses his way, becomes solitary, and is torn to pieces by some cave-minotaur of conscience.”
Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil
https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3/is-madness-always-a-mental-illness:e?r=8cPW5WCnjQXZaV97JGh4pjTemiWLv35J
Academy of Ideas: https://academyofideas.com/2021/06/is-madness-always-a-mental-illness-nietzsche-and-the-divine-mania/
Odysee: @academyofideas https://odysee.com/@academyofideas:3
Referring to the individual who descends into the depths of the mind, Nietzsche wrote:
“He enters a labyrinth, and multiplies a thousandfold the dangers that life in itself brings with it – of which not the least is that nobody can see how and where he loses his way, becomes solitary, and is torn to pieces by some cave-minotaur of conscience.”
Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil
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