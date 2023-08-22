Create New Account
THEIR NARRATIVE IS CRUMBLING! MAUI MOUNTAIN D.E.W. AND THE CIRCLE OF FIRE!
channel image
What is happening
8972 Subscribers
101 views
Published a day ago

Watchman's Duty


Pray for the world to be protected from these pychopaths


After the UN takes over with the WHO convention, agreement or
other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response
(WHO CA+ WE ARE IN THE FINAL STAGES BEFORE THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION TAKES OVER with their prevention, preparedness and response in September 2023.

IF WE STAY SILENT ITS JUST LIKE WE ARE IN AGREEMENT!!!!!

STOP THE W.H.O. 666 GLOBAL AGENDA!!

https://rumble.com/v36v67f-stop-the-w.h.o.-666-global-agenda.html

Written silence procedure for the consideration of proposals by the Seventy-third World Health Assembly between its de minimis and resumed sessions

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA73/A73(7)-en.pdf

United States:

https://www.house.gov/representatives

to contact your Representative

https://www.senate.gov/states/statesmap.htm

to contact your Senators

https://www.house.gov/representatives

Australia:

https://www.aph.gov.au/Senators_and_Members/Guidelines_for_Contacting_Senators_and_Members

to contact your Member of Parliament.

Canada:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en

to contact your Member of Parliament.

New Zealand:

https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/members-of-parliament/

to contact your Member of Parliament.

United Kingdom:

https://members.parliament.uk/

