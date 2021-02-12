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Bitcoin Expert Lays Out 3 Possible Players To Replace The Reserve Currency After Collapse Of The Dollar
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40 views • February 12, 2021
Bitcoin Expert Lays Out 3 Possible Players To Replace The Reserve Currency After Collapse Of The Dollar
Bitboy Crypto joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out why he supports Bitcoin / blockchain technologies, and he predicts what currency would replace the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6025bd9ad7e6630024f5f25d
Bitboy Crypto joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out why he supports Bitcoin / blockchain technologies, and he predicts what currency would replace the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6025bd9ad7e6630024f5f25d
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