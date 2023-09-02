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Munchhausen Mommy Forcing Own Child’s Mutilation
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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79 views • September 02, 2023

This show is totally heartbreaking but equally powerful. Zach Drew and Josh Peck discuss the radical assault that has been plaguing our children for almost two decades. 


An NBC News report from 2012 has resurfaced showing just how far society has degraded in terms of radical activism and the indoctrination of our children in only a little more than ten years. You’ll see firsthand how these innocent children are being coached to believe and accept the most outlandish things, all for the approval and love of their parents. 


Children are being sacrificed on the altar of parental social status and attention. It has gone on for far too long. Please share this video far and wide because there isn’t any other topic more important than protecting the lives of the most innocent among us: our children.


**********


If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!


Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727


You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

Decatur, IL 62525 


Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.



Keywords
child abuselgbtlgbtqjosh pecktransdaily wirematt walshzach drewzach drew show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy