💥 Moment of Massive Explosion in the Port area of Feodosia, Crimea after a Ukrainian Attack, last night

💥 Massive explosion in the port area of Feodosia, Crimea after a Ukrainian attack.
The traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended during the attack, but is now operational.
No official information as to what was hit.
Edit: Ukrainian Air Force claims that the Novocherkassk Landing Ship was hit.
Some sources claim ammo depot.
Posted later last night:
Crimea's head, Sergey Aksenov, reported an Ukrainian attack near Feodosia; the port fire is contained.
The port area is sealed off, and all relevant services are on-site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.