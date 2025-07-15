Chaos in Rafah as Palestinians Come Under Fire While Seeking Aid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Shocking scenes unfolded in Rafah as hundreds of Palestinians looking for food and supplies were met with gunfire at an aid distribution center run by the US-Israeli backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to TRT. Bullets tore through the air, striking the sand and forcing desperate families to dive for cover. What was meant to be a lifeline quickly turned into a terrifying scramble to survive.
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net