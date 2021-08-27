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Directed Energy - The Time for Laser Weapon Systems has Come - DEW's /Lazers are undeniable! Not a Conspiracy Theory!
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347 views • August 27, 2021
Lockheed Martin openly advertises their weapons systems. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that these weapons can be used from a satellite in outer space! Could they also be used against the people and property on Earth in the hands of evil dictators? Why not, we need to consider what we are up against!
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