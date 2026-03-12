Iraq: crowds are beginning to gather at Al-Hasnayn Square in the Jadriya district of Baghdad to mourn and escort the martyrs killed today by the Epstein Coalition

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Crowds are beginning to gather at Al-Hasnayn Square in the Jadriya district of Baghdad to mourn and escort the martyrs of the Popular Mobilization Forces’ 19th Brigade, killed in a Epstein Coalition strike at dawn today.
Adding:
"It's easy to start a war, but it's impossible to end it with a few tweets. We won't let you go until you admit your mistake and pay the price for it" - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani in an address to Trump
And: IRGC: IF OUR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE IS ATTACKED, WE WILL "BURN DOWN" THE OIL AND GAS INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE REGION