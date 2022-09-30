The Half-Price Bargains for Junior Miners | Rick Rule

For highly experienced investor Rick Rule, people would be better investors if they were to buy stocks as they buy their retail goods. At this moment, gold is similar to a warm jacket on sale when winter is close. Rule anticipates a bounce in the gold price as Fed officials pivot in their battle against inflation. Rick Rule will be a speaker at the New Orleans Investment Conference (NOIC) on October 12–15. To learn more about the conference and secure a spot, visit the NOIC website.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chris Donaldson, executive chairman of Tin One, reports drill results from the Great Pyramid project located in Tasmania, Australia. The ongoing drilling program has returned exceptional high-grade results that continue to identify significant mineralized zones outside the historical resource area.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/half-off-bargains-junior-miners/