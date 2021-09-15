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Jesus Said WHAT?
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71 views • September 15, 2021
Why did Jesus tell us all to sell all of our possessions and give to the poor? Many people argue that He only said it to the rich young ruler (Luke 18), but in reality He said it to the Pharisees,(Luke 11:41) His disciples, (Luke 12:33) and everyone trying to follow Him (Luke 14:33) on many different occasions! Could it be that doing this not only solves other people's problems AND our own problems too!?
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