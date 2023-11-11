Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Ground Forces continue to slowly advance deeper into the Palestinian enclave - Nov 11
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
29 views
Published 18 hours ago

Israeli ground forces continue to slowly advance deeper into the Palestinian enclave from the northwestern and eastern directions. Apparently, Israeli troops still managed to cut off Gaza City from the south. Hamas militants regularly ambush IDF units in urban areas.

Adding:  

Israel to assume 'full control' over the Gaza strip after victory over Hamas - Netanyahu

...Their plan all along to find a way to start the genocide, pretend they didn't know, kill their own, blame it on Gazans, remove by killing most and moving the surviving Palestinians from their land, so Zionist can steal the rest of the land from them. Evil to extreme. IMHO


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket