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Monterey Park is Turning into China? What does a Political Refugee say?
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50 views • April 02, 2021
In America for 8 years, a political refugee, Daisy says she first lived in Monterey Park near China Town. That place is becoming too much like old home. So she moved to one of the most conservative states in the Union! Listen to what she has to say.
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for a solution to big government.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for a solution to big government.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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