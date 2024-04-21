Create New Account
Ridiculously, Ukrainian soldiers crossed to surrender to the banks of Dnieper River of Russia
The Prisoner
Published Sunday

Unexpectedly, several soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard crossed by boat and surrendered to the Russian army on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. 3 soldiers got down to the ground, disarmed, raised their hands and surrendered. They refuse to be used as cannon fodder again and will return home alive.

surrenderukrainian national guardleft bank of dnieper river

