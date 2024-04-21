Ridiculously, Ukrainian soldiers crossed to surrender to the banks of Dnieper River of Russia

Unexpectedly, several soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard crossed by boat and surrendered to the Russian army on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. 3 soldiers got down to the ground, disarmed, raised their hands and surrendered. They refuse to be used as cannon fodder again and will return home alive.

