Media Decentralization | Sam Anthony (TPC #1,640)
Tommy's Podcast
Tommy's Podcast
156 followers
0
12 views • 5 months ago

Sam Anthony possesses over two decades of expertise in the online media industry, propelled by his conviction that the internet would revolutionize traditional media and usher in a more vibrant and adaptable media landscape. He has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing technology that has enabled tens of thousands of journalists to seamlessly transition into this new digital realm. Sam is dedicated to establishing a media platform that unveils the truth without censorship. His mission is to restore the power of the press to the people, where he firmly believes it rightfully belongs


Equity Crowdfund

https://issuanceexpress.com/nico-regcf/


Become a Citizen Journalist

https://yournews.com/become-a-yournews-citizen-journalist/


Sam Anthony CEO & President

Nico Ventures, Inc.

Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

yourNEWS

561-222-2900 800-548-5006

https://x.com/yourNEWS_com


How Advertising Works

https://youtu.be/sqiC4CgLrS8?si=Kc2PfXxThUHvZgXP


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


FRANK SPEECH | https://frankspeech.com


MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc


Blue Light Therapy | Promo Code TOMMY https://www.bluroom.com


GOLD | http://MikeLikesGold.com


MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc


PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy


TESTOSTERONE SUPPLEMENTS | Promo Code TOMMY: https://www.nutronicslabs.com/?ref=TOMMY


AIR & WATER FILTERS | Promo code TPC: https://airwaterhealing.com


Upload your podcast or news at YOURNEWS: https://yournews.com/area/top-stories/


BATTERIES | MUST USE THIS LINK Pryzmatiq Energy for 10% OFF: http://pryzmatiqenergy.com/tpc/




Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast


Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan


Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Paypal: [email protected]


Cash App $tommycarrigan



Follow the show:


Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC


Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips


Insta: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/


tpctommys podcasttpc podcast
