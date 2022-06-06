He Doesn't Know Yet How His Life Has Changed - The Boy is 4 Years Old, he & his mother, aunt & infant cousin Walked on the Playground, in the Very Center of Svatovo. 060622

The following was found with this video an translated from Russian to English:



The boy is 4 years old, he and his mother, aunt and infant cousin walked on the playground, in the very center of Svatovo. "Points-U" arrived from the Ukrainian side. As many as three deadly missiles. One opened up. The boy does not yet know that his aunt, the mother of his 2-month-old cousin, has already been buried, and his own mother, now, is between heaven and earth. Motya wants to become a superhero and send projectiles that fly at him "to the moon or across the ocean, let them bang there."