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Hi, John8:29James2:5 This is the testament that I will make unto them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws in their hearts, & in their mind I will write them; Heb10:16Check description
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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The most important video I have made yet. please listen!! 🙏🙏🙏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DUQPpT7TjU

Matthew 13:36-43

   36, Then Jesus sent the multitude away, and went into the house: and his disciples came unto him, saying, Declare unto us the parable of the tares of the field. 

    37, He answered and said unto them, He that soweth the good seed is the Son of man; 

    38, The field is the world; the good seed are the children of the kingdom; but the tares are the children of the wicked one; 

    39, The enemy that sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; and the reapers are the angels. 

    40, As therefore the tares are gathered and burned in the fire; so shall it be in the end of this world. 

    41, The Son of man shall send forth his angels, and they shall gather out of his kingdom all things that offend, and them which do iniquity; 

    42, And shall cast them into a furnace of fire: there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth. 

    43, Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.

Luke 18:18-30

   18, ¶ And a certain ruler asked him, saying, Good Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? 

    19, And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? none is good, save one, that is, God. 

    20, Thou knowest the commandments, Do not commit adultery, Do not kill, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Honour thy father and thy mother. 

    21, And he said, All these have I kept from my youth up. 

    22, Now when Jesus heard these things, he said unto him, Yet lackest thou one thing: sell all that thou hast, and distribute unto the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, follow me. 

    23, And when he heard this, he was very sorrowful: for he was very rich. 

    24, And when Jesus saw that he was very sorrowful, he said, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God! 

    25, For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle's eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God. 

    26, And they that heard it said, Who then can be saved? 

    27, And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God. 

    28, Then Peter said, Lo, we have left all, and followed thee. 

    29, And he said unto them, Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or parents, or brethren, or wife, or children, for the kingdom of God's sake, 

    30, Who shall not receive manifold more in this present time, and in the world to come life everlasting. 

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