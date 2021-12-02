No Earthly King, or President Gets To Dictate What We Must Put Into Our Bodies

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11/28/2021 Pastor Ed Meeks: No earthly king, or president, or public health official, or billionaire technocrat gets to dictate what we must put into our bodies, into these temples of the Holy Spirit… because that’s between us and God.