Magnesium - The Missing Link to Total Health with Dr. Carolyn Dean

When was the last time your doctor suggested magnesium? Magnesium is necessary for 80% of known metabolic functions. A lot of doctors prescribe a diuretic for high blood pressure, which makes your body release magnesium causing a deficiency. In many cases, magnesium can stabilize blood pressure, because of its relaxation effect on the arteries. Magnesium deficiency can also lead to high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Dr. Carolyn Dean, a world-renowned physician and author of numerous books, including her latest book “Magnesium: The Missing Link to Total Health.” Dr. Dean is a double board-certified medical and naturopathic doctor who is often referred to as “The Doctor of the Future.”

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com. To learn more about Dr. Carolyn Dean, please visit drcarolyndean.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker.

To receive a FREE copy of one of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” “Do A 180,” or “Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!