American Activist DETAINED by UK Terror Police

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
International human rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins the show to discuss how he, as an American citizen, was detained in the United Kingdom, and had his devices stolen. Dan is a Lawyer representing Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the Author of several books, and a geopolitical commentator.
Follow Dan here: https://x.com/danielmkovalik
--------------
Mirrored - Kim Iversen
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!