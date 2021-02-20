Jeremiah 23:9-32 & 28:1-17 “False Prophets and Empty Oracles”

This morning we are not going to be in Matthew as we have been up to this point, but should pick up in chapter 14 next week as the Lord guides. This week, the Lord has laid a message on my heart concerning false prophets in our midst. I believe this is important for us to look at particularly at this time when we the church are entering into a season unlike we have ever seen in this country. I am not speaking prophetically but by simple reasoning, everything our newly elected government stands for goes against biblical truth. There are many out there that are not concerned with preparing the church for persecution, but rather they are more interested in padding their own pockets and often they speak words of prophecy not from the Lord but from their own hearts desires. I shared with you on a couple of occasions things that were sent to me via email with men claiming that God had spoken to them and said that President Trump would be re-elected. When that didn’t happen, they then said that within 70 days of the election, the results would be overturned. That didn’t happen either. This man and others have used their pulpit to speak what they wanted to happen, convincing many to believe them without seeking the Lord asking Him what His plan is. Many of these glory within themselves and speak with eloquence and authority. There are 3 warning signs that we as believers must watch out for regarding false prophets.