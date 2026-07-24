Understanding Lucid Dreaming, an interview with Robert Waggoner

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Lucid dreaming is more than an unusual sleep experience. It involves becoming aware that you're dreaming while the dream is still happening, opening the door to greater self-awareness, creativity, and exploration. Researchers have also studied its potential role in understanding recurring nightmares and dream awareness. Curious about how it works and why it continues to draw scientific interest? Watch the latest interview to learn more and explore the discussion.
#Dreaming #Mindfulness #SleepScience #SelfDiscovery #Learning
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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