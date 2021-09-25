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Rep. Carlos Gimenez: President Biden, stop lying to the American people
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60 views • September 25, 2021
Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., blasts Biden over border crisis; calls out AOC and the 'Squad' for opposing defense for Israel that would save lives.
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