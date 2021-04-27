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Yahweh Turns Out The Lights on Ra- The Egyptian Sun god and Chief of All Her Deities! Ex 10:21-11:10
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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37 views • April 27, 2021
Having put all the other contenders on the canvas, Yahweh turns to Ra who is powerless to preserve the light (his main function). In one crushing blow, Yahweh humiliates Ra for all the world to see. What a great God we serve! What a great God loves us and saves us!

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Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Exodus and learn how the Lord birthed his nation!

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Keywords
raexodusyahwehmosesbible teachingpharaohplaguesred seaburning bushgods of egyptisrael in egyptname of the lordparting red seagods deliverancebible miraclesdivine signs10 plagues of egyptnile to bloodwater to blood
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