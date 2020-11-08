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Red alert! There will be an economic collapse so severe that even the most wealthy can’t escape it!
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779 views • November 08, 2020
Sounds like Mike Adams. Would like to see him interviewed. Now that the election is over we need to be re-reminded of this. Soon your local grocery store will be like that one in Venezuela. Have you noticed that the VARIETY of products for one brand in the local grocery store has been reduced?
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