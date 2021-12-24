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Игорь Растеряев. Плясовая
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147 views • December 24, 2021
Игорь Растеряев. Плясовая. https://youtu.be/J8zIfaNHiB0
Радость и счастье — естество души человека. Возвращение к естеству, да будет Свет! УРА! «У РА» — значит «В Свете»!
Автор музыки и слов — Игорь Растеряев. Автор видео — Лёха Ляхов.
Теги: Музыка, песня, танец, красота, поэзия.
Качество в настройках можно поставить «720p».
Радость и счастье — естество души человека. Возвращение к естеству, да будет Свет! УРА! «У РА» — значит «В Свете»!
Автор музыки и слов — Игорь Растеряев. Автор видео — Лёха Ляхов.
Теги: Музыка, песня, танец, красота, поэзия.
Качество в настройках можно поставить «720p».
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