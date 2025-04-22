BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DOUGLAS MURRAY 🆚 DOUGLAS MURRAY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
37 views • 1 week ago

Clint Russell - Douglas Murray vs Douglas Murray


This is what being a paid propagandist does to your soul.


Source: https://x.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1914535075720425591


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rm3vm [thanks to https://x.com/ShayneOnChayne/status/1914539845428633621 🐦]


A wokie melts down and accuses the OG poster of gaslighting: "Paid by whom?


Only morons make unsubstantiated claims like this."


https://x.com/DiplodocusThe/status/1914538863512764549


Wokie gets CURBSTOMPED BY REALITY:


Answered and then blocked


https://x.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1914539941570236462


"Murray is on the international advisory board of NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based NGO described as pro-Israel and right-wing,[132] which was founded in 2001 by professor Gerald M. Steinberg.[133][134][135][136] As of 2022, he was also one of the directors of the Free Speech Union, an organization established by British social commentator Toby Young in 2020 which advocates for freedom of speech, and criticises cancel culture.[137][138]"


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Murray_(author) [under Other activities]

Keywords
douglas murraygatekeeperpaid propagandistmulti pronged attackisraeli apologistfact check debunked
