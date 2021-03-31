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BREAKING: Trump wants to visit Biden's border disaster, an advisor reports
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20 views • March 31, 2021
AT THE BORDER: as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are broadcasting shocking visuals from Biden's disastrous border, now there are reports that former President Trump wants to visit the scene to assist. Hogan Gidley, a Former Deputy Assistant to Trump, shares the latest. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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