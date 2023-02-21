Daniel In The Lions Den - Must See

Daniel In The Lions Den
This is a showcase of the incredible display of courage by Daniel who was thrown into a lion's den for praying to God.
Original: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts9zpyFisNw
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.