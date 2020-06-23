© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SATANIC SACRIFICES USING ABORTED LIVING BABIES: HORRIFIC!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • June 23, 2020
In this video you will see how the abortion industry is now using llive babies, born at 5 to 6 months gestation, where their hearts must be still beating to cut them open, to get the heart to use for the NEW CO-VID VACCINE! That's right. Baby sacrifices to satan, straight up!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.