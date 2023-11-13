HAARP, Space Junk, & ESG Debt Bubble

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
HAARP Experiments November 4-8, 2023
https://www.uaf.edu/news/haarp-to-produce-artificial-airglow-that-may-be-widely-visible-in-alaska.php
HAARP Announces New Research Campaign, November 4-7, 2023
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/nov23campaign
The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP)
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1427HexSpmtbvPzczLCqzH_U7OU6Wq4ay/view?pli=1
Space Junk & Atmospheric Metals
https://wayfinder.privateer.com/
Humans have launched so much to space that it's actually polluting Earth's atmosphere, a new study found
https://www.businessinsider.com/rocket-satellite-metals-polluting-earth-stratosphere-2023-10
BURNING SATELLITES COULD ACCIDENTALLY GEOENGINEER THE EARTH
https://futurism.com/the-byte/burning-satellites-geoengineer-earth
Metals from Rockets and Satellites Are Polluting Earth's Upper Atmosphere
https://gizmodo.com/metals-space-debris-junk-pollution-stratosphere-rockets-1850933754
Signatures of the Space Age: Spacecraft metals left in the wake of humanity’s path to the stars
https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2023/Q4/signatures-of-the-space-age-spacecraft-metals-left-in-the-wake-of-humanitys-path-to-the-stars.html
Murphy, Daniel M., et al. "Metals from spacecraft reentry in stratospheric aerosol particles." Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 120.43 (2023): e2313374120.
https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2313374120
Jet Exhaust & Atmospheric Metals
https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/
Abegglen, Manuel, et al. "Chemical characterization of freshly emitted particulate matter from aircraft exhaust using single particle mass spectrometry." Atmospheric Environment 134 (2016): 181-197.
https://climateviewer.com/downloads/Abeggeln-etal-AE2016-aircraft-exhaust.pdf
Shumway, L. A. "Trace Element and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Analyses of Jet Engine Fuels: Jet A, JP5, and JP8." United States Navy, SPAWAR Systems Center, San Diego. (2000)
https://climateviewer.com/downloads/ADA396143.pdf
$1.5 Trillion of ESG Debt from Sustainability-Linked Loans (SLL)
Loans linked to ESG face overhaul by under-pressure banks
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/sustainable-finance-reporting/loans-linked-esg-face-overhaul-by-under-pressure-banks-2023-11-10/
Bankers Seek Legal Cover After Backing $1.5 Trillion of ESG Debt
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/banking-law/bankers-seek-legal-cover-after-backing-1-5-trillion-of-esg-debt
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-05/bankers-seek-legal-cover-after-backing-1-5-trillion-of-esg-debt#xj4y7vzkg
