HAARP, Space Junk, & ESG Debt Bubble
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

HAARP Experiments November 4-8, 2023

https://www.uaf.edu/news/haarp-to-produce-artificial-airglow-that-may-be-widely-visible-in-alaska.php


HAARP Announces New Research Campaign, November 4-7, 2023

https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/nov23campaign


The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1427HexSpmtbvPzczLCqzH_U7OU6Wq4ay/view?pli=1


Space Junk & Atmospheric Metals

https://wayfinder.privateer.com/


Humans have launched so much to space that it's actually polluting Earth's atmosphere, a new study found

https://www.businessinsider.com/rocket-satellite-metals-polluting-earth-stratosphere-2023-10


BURNING SATELLITES COULD ACCIDENTALLY GEOENGINEER THE EARTH

https://futurism.com/the-byte/burning-satellites-geoengineer-earth


Metals from Rockets and Satellites Are Polluting Earth's Upper Atmosphere

https://gizmodo.com/metals-space-debris-junk-pollution-stratosphere-rockets-1850933754


Signatures of the Space Age: Spacecraft metals left in the wake of humanity’s path to the stars

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2023/Q4/signatures-of-the-space-age-spacecraft-metals-left-in-the-wake-of-humanitys-path-to-the-stars.html


Murphy, Daniel M., et al. "Metals from spacecraft reentry in stratospheric aerosol particles." Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 120.43 (2023): e2313374120.

https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2313374120


Jet Exhaust & Atmospheric Metals

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/


Abegglen, Manuel, et al. "Chemical characterization of freshly emitted particulate matter from aircraft exhaust using single particle mass spectrometry." Atmospheric Environment 134 (2016): 181-197.

https://climateviewer.com/downloads/Abeggeln-etal-AE2016-aircraft-exhaust.pdf


Shumway, L. A. "Trace Element and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Analyses of Jet Engine Fuels: Jet A, JP5, and JP8." United States Navy, SPAWAR Systems Center, San Diego. (2000)

https://climateviewer.com/downloads/ADA396143.pdf


$1.5 Trillion of ESG Debt from Sustainability-Linked Loans (SLL)

Loans linked to ESG face overhaul by under-pressure banks

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/sustainable-finance-reporting/loans-linked-esg-face-overhaul-by-under-pressure-banks-2023-11-10/


Bankers Seek Legal Cover After Backing $1.5 Trillion of ESG Debt

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/banking-law/bankers-seek-legal-cover-after-backing-1-5-trillion-of-esg-debt


Bankers Seek Legal Cover After Backing $1.5 Trillion of ESG Debt

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-05/bankers-seek-legal-cover-after-backing-1-5-trillion-of-esg-debt#xj4y7vzkg


