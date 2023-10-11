NWO: Dr. Mikovits on South Africa admitting Pfizer Covid-19 bioweapons are not safe!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Countries are still reeling from the oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns but for elites it was a get rich quick scheme. Dr. Judy Mikovits talks about the Pfizer contract with South Africa and they both knew the COVID-19 vaccines were potentially unsafe.



Pfizer charged South Africa $10 per dose and bought 30 million doses.



While politicians were parroting the narrative that the vaccines were safe and effective, governments signed contracts admitting they had no idea whether the jabs were safe.



Since the 1980s governments have been using untested vaccines to experiment on vulnerable populations.

Millions of people have been injured by the COVID-19 bioweapon or lost their livelihood for refusing to inject themselves.



When 6.5 billion people across the planet realize what has been done to them there will be no safe place for them to hide. This is infection by injection.





