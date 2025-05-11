BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran's FM says US nuke talks made harder by Trump admin's 'CONTRADICTORY statements'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 1 day ago

Iran’s FM says US nuke talks made harder by Trump admin’s 'CONTRADICTORY statements’

4th round still going ahead Sunday after week delay, Oman mediating.

Iran-US high-stakes nuclear talks enter pivotal round

Adding: Iran’s foreign minister has arrived in Muscat, Oman, for the fourth round of indirect talks with the United States.

☢️The fourth round of Iran-US nuclear talks facilitated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi is set to begin at midday in Muscat, Iranian media reported.

🛬Iran’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in Oman’s capital and is preparing for negotiations.

✔️The Iranian delegation "is committed to preserving Iran’s valuable achievements in peaceful nuclear energy while pursuing the removal of unjust economic sanctions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.


