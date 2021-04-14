PROJECT: MONARCH (formerly m.k. ultra] child abuse on national tv and the secrets of the OCCULT (The Old Religion)

a view into the window that houses the most prominent figures in society, and exposes them as what they are. a collection of sick and twisted abusers, that abuse their own for occult rituals based on a very long history of this behavior that stems back from the old religion. a term to describe the time in history that is lost to our current understanding of history. as intelligent life on this planet stretches back farther then we are willing to admit. do not be mistaken. their is a science we are beginning to brush against, it involves beings existing in other dimensions. quantum mechanics is the beginning of understanding the science behind what was once deemed magic.



enjoy